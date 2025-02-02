Task force formed for first AI university in Maharashtra: Ashish Shelar

Mumbai: Maharashtra is set to establish the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) university in the country and a task force has been formed for the planning and implementation of the project, state Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar has said.

The university will promote research and development in AI and related fields and will be a centre of excellence, encouraging collaboration between the industry, academia and government, Shelar said on Saturday evening.

The task force includes experts from the academia, industry and government.

It will work on creating an institution focused on AI education, research and innovation. This initiative aligns with the BJP's election manifesto, which hadhighlighted the use of technology for development, Shelar said.

"The university will promote research and development in AI and related fields. It will also focus on skill development, technological innovation and policy formulation. The aim is to make Maharashtra a centre for AI education and innovation," he said.

The task force will be chaired by the Information Technology department's principal secretary.

It includes directors of the IIT Mumbai and IIM Mumbai, representatives from organisations like Google India, Mahindra Group, and L&T, and officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

Experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission and the Data Security Council of India are also part of the task force.

"The AI university will be a centre of excellence, fostering collaboration between the industry, academia and government. This initiative will not only position Maharashtra as a global leader in AI but also contribute to India's technological advancement," Shelar said.

The task force has held two meetings and is working on finalising the roadmap for the university's establishment. The government's decision reflects its focus on making Maharashtra a hub for technology and innovation, the minister said.