TASMAC shopkeepers should counsel minors about evils of liquor, says TN Minister

Erode (TN), Jul 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy on Monday said TASMAC shopkeepers have been strictly instructed not to sell liquor to persons below the age of 18 years in the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the Minister, who also holds the Housing and Urban Development portfolio, said the liquor storekeepers should provide counselling to such minors about the evils of consuming liquor.

The Minister's statements come amid reports of teenagers under the age of 18 found queuing up in lines at TASMAC shops to buy liquor at some places in the state.

"In some places, minor boys below the age of 18 are buying TASMAC liquor and the shopkeepers were advised not to give the liquor to such persons. Further, the in-charge of the shop should provide counselling to such minors about the evils of liquor. For reforming and rehabilitating liquor addicts, de-addiction centres are being conducted in 15 places," Muthusamy said.

The Minister categorically said TASMAC shops would not be opened at 7 am daily, but it will function as usual from 12 pm to 10 pm in all places.

Pointing to liquor sales in Karnataka, Muthusamy said liquor is being sold in 180 ml tetra packs at outlets in the neighbouring state. "We are also discussing about the introduction of such packaged liquor in Tamil Nadu for which discussions are going on with TASMAC officials and employees and others." PTI COR HDA