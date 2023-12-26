Tasneem Suhrawardy, professor at Delhi's St Stephen's college, passes away

New Delhi: Tasneem Suhrawardy, a well-known Indian medieval history academic who was teaching at the Delhi University's St Stephen's College, died at the Fortis hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday. She was 58.

Advertisment

Suhrawardy passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in the morning. She was ailing for some time and was being treated at the hospital for pneumonia.

Suhrawardy graduated with an Honours in History from St Stephen's College in 1986.

In 2004, she completed her PhD from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on "Central Asians in Mughal India: Migration, Settlement and Impact on North Indian Culture".

Advertisment

Besides teaching at St Stephen's College, she was also invited as a guest teacher in prestigious American and Indian educational institutions.

Suhrawardy was an associate professor at St Stephen's College and was well known academically for her specialisation in Indian medieval history.

She was the daughter of the late Syed Saeedul Haq and the late Shahida Suhrawardy.

Advertisment

Her brother Anis Suhrawardy was a noted lawyer who died in 2012.

She is survived by her sister Nilofar Suhrawardy, a senior journalist, and other relatives.

Her demise was described as a great loss to the academic world by her students and colleagues.