Tata Advanced Systems joins hands with Army for 'pilot overhaul' of select Pinaka systems

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Tata Advanced Systems has partnered with the Indian Army under a collaborative programme to jointly undertake a pilot overhaul of select Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and Battery Command Posts, according to officials.

The “landmark” public–private partnership was formalised on Tuesday with the handing over of the supply order by the Army to the company at a ceremony held here, an official statement said.

Tata Advanced Systems has been “awarded a supply order to support the Indian Army’s 510 Advance Base Workshop (ABW) in the overhaul-cum-upgradation of in-service first-generation Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) and Battery Command Posts (BCPs)”, the statement said.

The collaboration will leverage Tata Advanced Systems' technical expertise and certified spares in close coordination with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to “ensure sustained availability and peak performance of one of the Indian Army’s frontline artillery systems”, the company said in the statement.

“Under the collaboration, in the initial phase, the firm and the 510 ABW will jointly undertake a pilot overhaul of select Pinaka MLRS and BCPs,” it said.

Following the completion of this phase, the remaining Pinaka MLRS and BCPs will be overhauled by 510 ABW of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) with Tata Advanced Systems providing critical spares, quality assurance and technical support, the company said.

Tata Advanced Systems partnered with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to design and develop the Pinaka MLRS, an all-weather, indirect fire artillery capable of delivering high-volume firepower against critical targets, the statement said.

The firm has achieved nearly 80 per cent indigenous content, reflecting a high degree of operational and strategic autonomy and self-reliance in defence manufacturing, it added.

Tata Advanced Systems has “delivered a significant number of Pinaka MLRS, which are currently operationally deployed by the Indian Army, further strengthening the company’s land combat systems portfolio”, the company said.

The Pinaka MLRS is mounted on an “8x8 high mobility vehicle meeting the latest emission norms”. It features automated “shoot-and-scoot” operations for rapid deployment and high survivability in tough terrains.

A microprocessor-based all-electric servo drive system, coupled with an inertial navigation system-based digital control and positioning system, gives it a net-centric capability, enabling precise targeting in minimal time, the statement said.

The launcher fires Pinaka Mk-I rockets and will be able to fire guided rockets with different types of warheads with minimal modifications subsequently, it said.

Tata Advanced Systems continues to support the DRDO on the development of new, guided variants with extended ranges of 120 km and 300 km.

Its modular design and TASL-DRDO software make it “future proof”, allowing new rockets to be integrated seamlessly with the launcher, the statement said.

The company has collaborated with the DRDO on the Pinaka MLRS since 1989, securing the landmark 2006 contract for the second Pinaka regiment.

This was followed by a repeat order in 2016 and a 2020 contract apportioning two of six additional regiments to the Tata Advanced Systems, it said.

The equipment supplied to the initial regiments, now in service for over 15 years, has benefited from significant upgrades in the subsequent production batches, enhancing commonality and performance, the statement said.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, is a significant player in aerospace and defence solutions in India. PTI KND ARI