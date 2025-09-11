Tata Communications refutes role in maintenance of collapsed wall in south Delhi's GK-1

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A week after a wall collapse incident in south Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 injured a driver and damaged vehicles, Tata Communications said the land on which the wall stood does not belong to the company.

On September 5, a section of a wall approximately 30 to 35 feet in length collapsed causing damage to five parked vehicles and leading to a driver receiving minor injuries.

Earlier police in an official statement said the wall was jointly maintained by Tata Telecom and the Forest Department.

Tata Comminications on Thursday in an official statement said the parcel of land was handed over to another company in June 2021.

The statement said, "Tata Communications has had no role or responsibility in its maintenance since that handover." PTI SSJ SSJ OZ OZ