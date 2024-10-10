Tata Group of Companies pays tribute to Ratan Tata

Jamshedpur, Oct 10 (PTI) The Tata Group of Companies on Thursday held a meeting to condole the death of Tata Sons Chairman emeritus Ratan Naval Tata, who died in Mumbai a day ago.

Senior executives of the Tata conglomerate attended the meeting at the Centre for Excellence here.

"We are saddened by the passing of our beloved Mr Ratan Tata, an extraordinary leader, visionary and philanthropist whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata group but also the fabric of our nation," the companies said in a joint message.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Suresh Sonthalia described Ratan Tata as a "true nationalist and philanthropist".

In a condolence message, Sonthalia said whenever India faced difficulties, Tata had contributed generously including during the Covid-19 period.

After the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai, he had even rejected an order for army tanks placed by “our neighbouring country,” Sonthalia told PTI.

“We are saddened by the death of a great visionary, whose contribution to the nation's development in general and the steel city of Jamshedpur in particular is immense,” said Sonthalia, a former president of Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

He lamented that despite several attempts, Tata could not be brought to SCCI events during his presidentship.

“I had the opportunity to deliver the welcome address when he finally made it on March 3, 2012, under the presidentship of R K Agarwal,” Sonthalia said. PTI BS NN