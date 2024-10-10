Tata helped me fulfil my dream of circumnavigating the world: Ex-journalist

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) When former journalist Vishnudas Chapke set out to circumnavigate the world in 2016, he banked on crowdfunding. But the tour became increasingly challenging as he struggled for money and even contemplated calling it off midway.

But he did fulfil his dream of travelling around the world crossing as many borders as possible, thanks to the generous help of Ratan Tata, recollected Chapke on Thursday.

Chapke is one of the countless people whose lives were touched by Ratan Tata's philanthropy.

Tata, credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

“My journey could be completed only because of the generous help from Ratan Tata,” Chapke told PTI.

“India has lost a son who was fulfilling the dreams of common people daring to do something unconventional,” he said.

Chapke said he was in Chile and struggling with finances when a call from Tata Trusts renewed his morale and fuelled his journey.

“Tata had read about my attempt as well as my struggle to fulfil my dream. While in Chile, I got a call from Tata Trusts asking if I had checked my bank account,” Chapke, now 42, recalled.

“The cost of checking the account balance was over $2. So, I told the official I would get it checked through my sister in Mahatrashtra’s Parbhani district,” Chapke recalled.

The official chuckled and told him that as Tata Trusts had sponsored his circumnavigation, he could check his account anywhere and let two-three dollars go.

The official also assured that funds would never be short for his dreams, said Chapke.

“The funds had been lying in my bank account for four weeks and I was not even aware of it,” he said.

The financial assistance came when Chapke was finding it hard to get going. The former scribe, who lives in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, said he would stay as a guest at somebody’s residence, walk as much as possible, use public transport and eat whatever people offered him.

If not for the help from Tatas, he had decided to end his trip midway in Argentina due to lack of money.

Chapke said he travelled to 35 countries by land, covering Asia, Australia, South America, North America and Europe, reiterating his admiration for Tata for the help.

“Initially, I crowdsourced the funding, but in the second leg, Tata Trusts gave the fund,” he said.

After completing his circumnavigation of the globe, Chapke said he returned to Mumbai in 2019 and wrote to Ratan Tata on his personal email id.

“His office replied saying they were happy that I had completed the expedition,” he said.

However, Chapke said he has one regret.

The former journalist made two-three attempts to meet Ratan Tata but it could not happen.