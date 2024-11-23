Tata Memorial Hospital advises cancer patients to shun 'unproven remedies'

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Cancer patients should not delay or stop their treatment by following unproven remedies, oncologists at Tata Memorial Hospital said after former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed at a presser that his wife Navjot Kaur defeated stage 4 cancer with dietary and lifestyle changes.

In a statement posted on X, the Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr C S Pramesh, said, "Parts of the video imply that starving the cancer by not eating dairy products and sugar, consuming haldi (turmeric) and neem helped cure her 'incurable' cancer." These comments have no high quality evidence to support them, the statement signed by 262 oncologists from the Tata Memorial Hospital, both past and present, said.

While research is going on for some of these products, currently there is no clinical data to recommend their use as anti-cancer agents, it added.

"We urge the public to not delay their treatment by following unproven remedies, but rather to consult a doctor, preferably a cancer specialist, if they have any symptoms of cancer. Cancer is curable if detected early and proven treatments for cancer include surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy," read the statement issued in "public interest".

Posting a clip of from Sidhu's press conference on X, Dr Pramesh said, "Please don't believe and get fooled by these statements regardless of who it comes from. These are unscientific and baseless recommendations. She got surgery and chemotherapy that were evidence based which is what made her cancer-free. Not the haldi, neem etc." PTI PLB ARI