Tata Power-DDL collaborates with Delhi Police for public safety awareness

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) and the Delhi Police have signed a memorandum to promote awareness on various issues including electrical safety, road safety, cyber security, women's safety and crime prevention.

As part of the initiative, they will create and share audiovisual content to educate citizens and encourage safer practices in their daily lives, said a statement.

Campaigns such as "Safety Awareness Ahead of Festive Season" and "International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women" will be a focus, it stated.

The initiative will focus on key areas, including electrical safety by promoting safety tips related to electricity usage, especially during the festive season.

The partnership will further promote women's safety by supporting initiatives for their protection and empowerment, while also raising awareness about fire and electrical hazards ahead of major festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, it added.

"This collaboration will amplify safety awareness and ensure it becomes a priority for citizens," said Gajanan S. Kale, CEO of Tata Power-DDL.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Tyagi said the partnership aims to empower people with critical safety knowledge and create a secure environment, especially during festivals. PTI SHB SHB TIR TIR