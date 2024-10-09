Tata Power-DDL issues safety appeal ahead of Dussehra celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) With Dussehra celebrations just around the corner, the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) on Wednesday issued a safety appeal to the residents of Delhi, urging them to refrain from burning effigies near electrical installations.

In a statement, the company highlighted the serious safety risks associated with burning effigies in proximity to electrical installations and overhead power lines, saying such actions could lead to fire hazards and power outages, and pose a danger to public safety.

To mitigate these risks, Tata Power-DDL is currently conducting a comprehensive safety drive, inspecting over 2.28 lakh installations, including concrete poles, street lights and service pillars to identify and rectify any potential hazards, the statement read.

The operations and maintenance teams remain on constant alert to address any safety-related contingencies, it added.

The statement also emphasised the company's commitment to enhancing public safety by ensuring adequate illumination in public spaces, particularly during the festive season.

A maintenance drive for street lights and high-mast lights is underway in anticipation of increased public activity during Dussehra, it said.

Additionally, Tata Power-DDL is running mass awareness campaigns through customer care centres and other platforms to minimise the risk of electrocution and fire incidents during the celebrations, the statement added. PTI SHB NSM IJT