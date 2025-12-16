Tata Power-DDL launches 'Solar Ambassador' programme in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) In a bid to boost household adoption of rooftop solar power under the Centre's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a community-focused 'Solar Ambassador' programme was launched by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited here on Tuesday.

As part of the initiative, the power utility has appointed 20 trained officials as 'Solar Ambassadors,' who will engage with households, spread awareness about rooftop solar solutions and help consumers understand the benefits of shifting to clean energy, an official statement said.

The initiative was launched on National Youth Day at the TPSDI–CENPEID Green Energy Skill Centre in Rohini in the presence of Special Secretary (Power) Ravi Dadhich and senior Tata Power-DDL officials, it further added.

Introducing the programme, a Tata Power-DDL spokesperson said empowering young professionals with green energy skills was important for accelerating India's clean energy transition.

"Empowering young professionals with future-ready green energy skills is essential for driving India's clean energy transition," he added.

Addressing the gathering, Dadhich said the success of India's clean energy transition depends on effective grassroots implementation.

"India's clean energy transition depends significantly on how effectively we empower the next generation. Through the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Government of India aims to create one crore solar-powered households across the country," he added.

All Solar Ambassadors have undergone specialised training in rooftop solar technologies at the TPSDI–CENPEID Green Energy Skill Centre and will work as a link between government policies and consumers, the statement said.