Tata Steel remembers Manmohan Singh’s visit for its centenary celebrations

Jamshedpur, Dec 27 (PTI) Tata Steel paid tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, recalling his visit to the steel city of Jamshedpur over 16 years ago to mark the company’s centenary celebrations.

Advertisment

In a statement shared with the media in Jamshedpur on Friday, the steel-maker highlighted Singh’s visit on April 22, 2008, when he attended its centenary celebrations.

During his speech at the event, as quoted in the statement, Singh expressed his joy, saying, “This is truly a special day for all of you, for the people of Jharkhand, for the people of India, and indeed, for me.” The celebrations had then begun with Singh planting a banyan tree sapling, which he later dedicated to the citizens of Jamshedpur, as a symbol of growth and prosperity, the statement said.

Singh, who died on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi at the age of 92, was a key figure in shaping India's economic reforms.

Advertisment

Manmohan Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was also instrumental in the country’s economic policies as finance minister before that.

Known globally for his expertise in financial and economic matters, he leaves behind a lasting legacy. PTI BS PNT SBN