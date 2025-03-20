Tata Steel replaces furnace oil with PNG in FAP plant

Jamshedpur, Mar 20 (PTI) Private steel major Tata Steel has replaced the use of furnace oil with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) at its Ferro Alloys Plant (FAP) in Jajpur district of Odisha, a company statement said here on Thursday.

The steel major had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for long-term supply of piped natural gas.

As per the MoU, BPCL will supply the agreed quantity of natural gas through its pipeline to the ferro alloys plant. The transition will substantially reduce the plant's carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The sustainability initiative will help the company significantly reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to India's journey towards a greener industrial future.

The plant, operating under the Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) of Tata Steel, has installed a PNG facility and will use the cleaner fuel for preheating the chrome ore that is used for producing chrome ore briquette, the statement stated.

Inaugurating the PNG facility, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge, FAMD, said, "Natural gas burns cleaner than furnace oil, producing significantly less harmful emissions especially in the context of high sulphur content of furnace oil. By replacing furnace oil with PNG, we aim to contribute to the nation's effort in mitigating the effects of global warming and moving towards options of lower carbon footprint."