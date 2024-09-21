Tata Steel says power outage impacted plant at Jamshedpur

Ranchi, Sep 20 (PTI) Tata Steel said on Friday that a brief power outage impacted its steel plant at Jamshedpur and emergency protocols were activated to ensure the safety of people and the facility.

It also urged people to avoid spreading rumours about a fire at Jamshedpur Works.

"This evening a brief power outage affected parts of Jamshedpur, including the steel plant. Emergency protocols were immediately activated to ensure the safety of people and the facilities. We confirm there is no fire at Jamshedpur Works, and the situation is fully under control. We urge the public to avoid spreading rumors," Tata Steel Ltd said in a post on X.

It said power was restored later at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) and the facility is operating normally.

Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure in a statement earlier said that power outage affected parts of Jamshedpur, caused by an issue in a DVC grid.

"The Tata Steel UISL Ltd team has taken immediate action to address the situation," it said.