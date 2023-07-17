Tata Steel UISL spearheads measure to prevent dengue in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Jul 17 (PTI) Tata Steel UISL, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Steel, on Monday said the company was taking measures to combat the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the monsoon season in Jamshedpur City.

Advertisment

Tata Steel UISL has implemented a comprehensive strategy to prevent and control the transmission of dengue, the company said in a statement.

Key activities undertaken by Tata Steel UISL included rigorous surveillance to identify and destroy mosquito larvae in residential areas.

Trained teams are conducting thorough inspections and taking actions to eliminate the potential breeding sites. From April to June this year, a total of 180,062 houses have been covered under the surveillance and out of these, mosquitoes larvae were found in 4,193 houses, the statement said.

Besides, Tata Steel UISL is conducting extensive searches for breeding sites of culex mosquitoes in outdoor stagnant water, drains, and ditches and riverbeds. PTI BS MNB