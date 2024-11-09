Tata symbolised finest traditions of Indian enterprise, was committed to integrity, service: PM

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described industry doyen Ratan Tata, who died on this day last month, as the epitome of the finest traditions of Indian enterprise with a steadfast commitment to integrity, excellence and service.

Penning a tribute to the widely respected former Tata Group chairperson, Modi said his absence since his passing has been deeply felt not only in India but across the world.

Tata remains alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured, and generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful place, the prime minister said in an article -- "Tribute to Shri Ratan Tata" -- on his website.

From bustling cities and towns to villages, his absence is deeply felt across every segment of society, Modi said, adding that seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hardworking professionals have mourned his loss.

Those passionate about the environment and devoted to philanthropy are equally saddened, he said, citing Tata's investment in these fields, including in numerous start-ups.

Tata, the prime minister said, envisioned a society where business can serve as a force for good, where every individual's potential is valued and where progress is measured in the wellbeing and happiness of all.

For the youth, he was an inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility, Modi said.

For others, he represented the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and a steadfast commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service, the prime minister said.

He noted that under his leadership the Tata Group ascended to new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility worldwide.

Despite this, the industrialist wore his achievements lightly, with humility and kindness, Modi said.

One of Tata's most defining qualities was his unwavering support for the dreams of others, Modi said, mentioning his mentoring of India's startup ecosystem and investing in many promising ventures.

"He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognised the potential they had to shape India's future. By backing their efforts, he empowered a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries. This has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship," Modi said.

It will continue to positively impact India for decades to come, he said.

Modi said Tata championed excellence, urging Indian enterprises to set global benchmarks. This vision, he hoped, will inspire the country's future leaders to make India synonymous with world-class quality.

The prime minister also recalled Tata's love and compassion towards animals.

"His life was a reminder to us all that true leadership is measured not just by one's achievements, but by one's ability to care for the most vulnerable," he said.

Paying tributes to his patriotism, Modi said it shone brightest in times of crisis. His swift reopening of the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai after the 26/11 terror attacks was a rallying call to the nation 'India stands united, refusing to yield to terrorism', he said.

Having enjoyed warm personal equation with Tata, who died at 86, Modi noted that they worked closely in Gujarat where he invested heavily. Modi was the state's chief minister between 2001-14 before becoming prime minister.

Mentioning the inauguration of an aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara by him and the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, Modi said it was Tata who began working on the project.

"Needless to say, Shri Ratan Tata's presence was greatly missed." Modi said.

"I remember Shri Ratan Tata Ji as a man of letters. He would frequently write to me on various issues, be it matters of governance, expressing appreciation for government support, or sending congratulatory wishes after electoral victories." The prime minister said their close interactions continued when he moved to the Centre, and Tata remained a committed partner in nation-building efforts.

Tata's support for the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' was particularly close to his heart, Modi said.

"He was a vocal advocate of this mass movement, understanding that cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation are vital for India's progress. I still remember his heartfelt video message for the Swachh Bharat Mission's tenth anniversary at the start of October. It was among his final public appearances," he said.

Another cause close to his heart was healthcare and especially the fight against cancer, he added.

Modi said, "As we remember him today, we are reminded of the society he envisioned' where business can serve as a force for good, where every individual's potential is valued and where progress is measured in the well-being and happiness of all." PTI KR TIR TIR