Tata Technologies evinces interest to set up CEFCs in Karnataka, investing Rs 2,000 cr

Bengaluru, July 12 (PTI) Tata Technologies has come forward to set up three Common Engineering Facilities Centres (CEFCs) in the state by investing Rs 2,000 crore, to facilitate MSMEs, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Wednesday. Representatives of the leadership team of the company met the Minister at Vidhana Soudha here on Wednesday and submitted the proposal in this regard, his office said in a release.

Advertisment

The company has intended to set up these centres to facilitate, particularly the MSMEs, Patil said.

The proposal is to set up the centres through the PPP model where Tata Technologies will have 70 per cent stakes and the rest 30 per cent stakes will be that of the state government, he added.

This is said to be the first such proposal for setting up such centres for MSMEs. Each centre is estimated to cost about Rs 630 crores.

Advertisment

The CEF centres will cater to Advanced Manufacturing 4.0, Electric Vehicle Testing and Aerospace & Defence, and vastly benefit the upcoming MSMEs and startups in these sectors, the Minister explained.

Welcoming the proposal Patil said the government has decided to give preference to strengthening the MSME sector.

He added that each CEF centre would require about 5 acres of land and a decision on providing it will be taken in the coming days. PTI KSU KSU ROH