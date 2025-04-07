TATA Technologies - RV College of Engineering sign MOU to establish innovation, incubation centre

Bengaluru, Apr 7 (PTI) Tata Technologies and RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday to establish the Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) on the RVCE campus.

The collaboration, the first of its kind in south India, aims to create a new benchmark in industry-academia engagement by equipping students with skills aligned to smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies, officials said.

"As part of this transformative initiative, Tata Technologies has pledged approximately Rs 50 crore, while the Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST), which governs RVCE, has committed around Rs 10 crore to develop the state-of-the-art training center," the Institute said, in a statement.

According to the Institute, the newly launched CIIIT is furnished with cutting-edge industrial infrastructure, including advanced hardware, smart manufacturing tools, and specialised laboratories. The center is designed to bridge the divide between classroom theory and practical industrial application by offering immersive, hands-on training.

It will serve as a sustainable skill development hub, offering long-term benefits to students, faculty, and regional industries through continuous training programs, start-up incubation, and mentorship opportunities for young innovators.

"In line with its mission, CIIIT will provide experiential learning through integrated classroom teaching, e-learning platforms, industry-relevant lab training, and real-time assessments. The center aims to produce a new generation of engineers, technicians, and skilled operators who are immediately deployable into modern industrial environments," RVCE said.

The Institute said this will also support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by supplying a steady stream of industry-ready professionals.

Activities such as guest lectures, expert seminars, and technical workshops will further strengthen the industry-academia ecosystem and stimulate innovation, it added.

Speaking at the event, Dr K N Subramanya, Principal, RVCE, said, "The CIIIT at RVCE represents a transformative ecosystem aimed at bridging academia and industry. It empowers engineering students with hands-on exposure to Industry 4.0 technologies, supports school dropouts and rural youth with vocational training, and nurtures startups through incubation and mentorship." PTI AMP ADB