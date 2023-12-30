Tata Technologies to provide job-oriented skill development training for T'gana students

Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Tata Technologies has come forward to provide job-oriented industrial skill development training for students in Telangana at a proposed cost between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore, the state government said on Saturday.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with representatives of Tata Technologies here, discussed how to provide modern technology and train the youth to get more employment opportunities, a release from CMO said.

The chief minister felt the need for introduction of modern courses in all government ITI (industrial training institute) colleges.

Tata Technologies will provide required machinery, equipment and software for the establishment of 4.0 Skilling Centers (Industry 4.0 technology centres) along with maintenance in the state, it said.

Revanth Reddy agreed with Tata Technologies' readiness to provide training in 4.0 industry based training courses like industrial automation, Robotics manufacturing, advanced CNC machine technicians, EV mechanic, basic designer, virtual verifier etc for the youth in ITIs.

Tata Technologies will provide two master trainers in each ITI along with required machines and software to offer 4.0 industry oriented courses, it said.

The chief minister suggested to the representatives of Tata Technologies to introduce new courses which would help get employment opportunities and also promote entrepreneurship among the youth by setting up their own industries.

The outdated courses should be replaced with modern job oriented courses, the chief minister said adding that the government will extend all kinds of cooperation to Tata Technologies.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed the Tata Technologies decision to provide job oriented industrial skill development training at a cost between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore, the release said.

The CM appreciated Tata Technologies for coming forward to provide compatible training to nearly one lakh students and announced that the state government would work with the company. He directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to constitute a committee with top officials to enter an MoU with the firm.

The company will extend training and support to the government-owned ITIs for five years, it said.

As part of this, Tata Technologies will offer 22 new short-term and five long-term courses to polytechnic and engineering students aiming to provide employment in the highly demanding manufacturing sector with modern technical workshops, the release said.

The State Labour and Employment department is already holding consultations with Tata Technologies to finalise the modalities to enter an MoU and the officials informed that 50 government ITIs have already been identified, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH