Tata Trust to fund salaries of TISS staff for another 5 years

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Friday said Tata Trust has agreed to fund the salaries of the institute's teaching and non-teaching staff for another five years.

Currently, Tata Trust funds salaries of 45 faculty members and 48 non-teaching staff employed under Tata-funded projects spread across TISS' four campuses -- Mumbai, Guwahati, Tuljapur and Hyderabad.

Talking to reporters, TISS Vice Chancellor Prof Badri Narayan Tiwari said, "After taking charge as the VC of TISS, I had a discussion with senior leadership in Tata Trust in this regard. Their response was quite encouraging, they were supportive and extended the funding for the next five years. They are even willing to continue backing the institute, including covering Seventh Pay Commission salaries under these projects." TISS is working towards becoming self-sufficient and sustainable so that going forward, the institute can reduce the burden of Tata Trust, he said.

"We will soon set up a fundraising committee, which will help us raise funds from various sources for our projects and salaries of teaching and non teaching staff. Then we can utilise Tata Trust funds on other things," added Tiwari.

The institute was faced with uncertainty over the services of 55 faculty members and 60 non-teaching staff spread across TISS' four campuses since the Union government in 2023 took over the reins of the deemed-to-be university from Tatas, who had set up and managed the institute since 1936. PTI SM NP