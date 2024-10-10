Tata’s death irreparable loss for Indian business and society: Mamata Banerjee

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday mourned the death of industrialist Ratan Tata, terming it an irreparable loss for Indian business and society.

Stating that she was saddened by the demise of Tata, Banerjee said the former Tata Group chairman had been a foremost leader of Indian industry and a public-spirited philanthropist.

“His demise will be an irreparable loss for Indian business world and society,” she added in the post on X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called Tata a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion.

“His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on millions of lives,” Stalin said.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the nation will cherish the legacy of Tata forever, and called him a visionary leader who left an indelible mark on the Indian industry.

Actor Salman Khan also said that he is deeply saddened by the passing away of Ratan Tata.

Fellow actor Rana Daggubati said Tata was an icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also condoled the death of Tata saying it is not possible to have a person like him again and he is deeply saddened by the demise.

TV host Simi Garewal said it is too hard to bear the loss and sent a farewell message to Tata.

Tata, 86, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital where he was admitted for the last few days. PTI AA KRK