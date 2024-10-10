Tata's visionary leadership played pivotal role in shaping India's aviation sector: Rammohan Naidu

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of industrialist Ratan Tata and said his visionary leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the country's aviation sector.

Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night.

"Heartbroken by the loss of Shri @RNTata2000 Ji, whose visionary leadership not only transformed India's industry but also played a pivotal role in shaping our aviation sector," Naidu said in a post on X.

Naidu said his thoughts and prayers are with Ratan Tata's family and all whose lives he had touched. "May he rest in eternal peace," the minister added.

Tata was passionate about aviation and played a key role in the Tata Group taking over the reins of Air India in 2022.

Currently, Air India is in the process of merging Vistara with itself.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

Earlier this month, the merger of Air India Express and AIX Connect was completed.