TATR organises sports fest in step towards constructive engagement with local communities

Chandrapur, Dec 29 (PTI) In an effort to rejuvenate Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) and strengthen community participation in wildlife conservation initiatives, the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) organised a comprehensive sports competition, an official said on Monday.

The events, which began on October 15 and continued for more than two-and-half months, involved village youth, tourist guides, jeep drivers from the buffer area of the reserve, he said.

Around 2,210 players representing 85 EDCs from Moharli, Chandrapur, Khadsangi, Shivani, Palasgaon, and Mul forest ranges participated in the sports events, the official added.

Nearly 50 per cent of the total tiger population of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve resides in the buffer area, which often results in increased human wildlife interactions and conflict, TATR field director Prabhu Nath Shukla said in a release.

"Against this backdrop, the sports initiative represents a meaningful step towards constructive engagement with local communities, particularly village youth, through EDC-based collective activities that promote cooperation, trust, and conservation awareness. From October 15, a total of 174 matches were conducted across all buffer ranges of TATR," he said.

The games included Kabaddi, Volleyball, and Tug-of-War, he added.