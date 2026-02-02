Tattoo artist assaulted, shot with air gun after dispute in Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka), Feb 2 (PTI) A 30-year-old tattoo artist was allegedly assaulted, tied up and shot with an air gun following a dispute over a tattoo in the district, police said on Monday.

The injured man was identified as Vivek U, a resident of Dasharath Nagar in Manipal, police said.

According to police, Vivek had partially completed a tattoo for an acquaintance, identified as Sagar, at his residence on January 29.

He was later taken to Sagar’s rented house at Guddammadi Saladi in Senapura village of Kundapura taluk to complete the work.

Police said that in the early hours of January 31, at around 6 am, while Vivek was asleep, Sagar allegedly woke him by splashing water on his face and started an argument, claiming the tattoo was not done properly.

During the altercation, Sagar allegedly abused Vivek using obscene language, they added.

Police said Sagar’s associates, identified as Sumanth and Aditya, then allegedly tied Vivek with a rope, harassed him and assaulted him with their hands and legs.

When the victim cried out in pain around 3.15 pm, Sagar allegedly brought an air gun from the house, threatened to kill him and fired at his chest, causing injuries, police said.

Vivek was admitted to KMC Hospital, Manipal, where he is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. "Those involved are yet to be arrested," police said. PTI COR AMP SSK