'Tauba Tauba' singer Karan Aujla announces India tour: I'm finally coming home

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Indo-Canadian singer Karan Aujla, the voice behind Vicky Kaushal's popular dance number "Tauba Tauba", has announced a multi-city India tour.

Aujla, 27, shared the news on his Instagram story and captioned the post, "I'm finally coming home. Tickets go live on 23rd July at 12 pm IST.

"It Was All A Dream. Karan Aujla The India tour," poster details the singer's performance in Chandigarh on December 7, Bengaluru show on December 13, New Delhi performance on December 15 followed by a concert in Mumbai on December 21.

Hailed as one of the most popular names in the contemporary Punjabi music, Aujla shared his excitement about returning to his roots.

"This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the 'It Was All A Dream' tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!" "Tauba Tauba", which featured in Anand Tiwari's directorial "Bad Newz", has taken over the internet with fans recreating Kaushal's hook step in memes and reels.

Aujla, who has been the voice behind the tracks like "Softly" and "White Brown Black", is also taking his 'It Was All A Dream' tour to countries like the UK and New Zealand besides performances in Canada.

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the winter arena tour will see Aujla joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities.

The tour comes after Aujla's billboard-charting records 'Making Memories' and 'Street Dreams'.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation, said, "It’s been a banner year for Punjabi artists and these arena level shows represent the continued rise of the Punjabi Wave. We anticipate It Was All A Dream India Tour’ to be the biggest Punjabi multi-city arena tour hosted in recent times.

Aujla was born and raised in the village of Ghurala in Northern Punjab. He discovered Punjabi folk music, after his parent’s untimely death.

The 27-year-old singer, based in Vancouver since 2014, began his career writing for prominent names in the Punjabi music scene including Jassi Gill.

Aujla’s debut studio album, BacTHAfuKUP (B.T.F.U.), released in 2021, achieved remarkable success and the musician further solidified his stature as a global artist with his second album 'Making Memories'. PTI ATR ATR BK BK