Tawa Reservoir in MP's Narmadapuram district declared Ramsar site

Bhopal, Aug 14 (PTI) The Tawa Reservoir in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district has been notified as a Ramsar site, recognising it as a wetland of international importance, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Yadav stated, "Another achievement for Madhya Pradesh. Tawa Reservoir becomes Ramsar site." The CM emphasised it is a matter of pride for India as well as Madhya Pradesh that the Tawa Reservoir has been declared a Ramsar site.

The people of Madhya Pradesh, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are committed to the conservation of wetlands and the environment in general, he maintained.

The reservoir has been created by the construction of a dam on the Tawa river, the largest tributary of the Narmada river.

Bhopal's Upper Lake (Bhoj Wetland) is the oldest Ramsar site of Madhya Pradesh. Indore's Sirpur Lake and a couple of other sites of Madhya Pradesh were also recently added to the list of wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

The convention, an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands, is named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, where the agreement was signed on February 2, 1971. India ratified the convention on February 1, 1982. PTI ADU RSY