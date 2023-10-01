Tawang Marathon to be annual event as sponsors lining up: Arunachal CM

Tawang, Oct 1 (PTI) As Arunachal Pradesh hosted the first-ever high-altitude marathon of the North East region on Sunday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that it will be an annual affair henceforth with sponsors already lining up for the event.
He admitted that it was a challenge to organise an international-standard marathon in a place like Tawang, but coordination among all stakeholders ensured its success.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also present at the event, lauded the organisers for the event.
"At 10,000 ft altitude, it is a unique event. So many international runners have come. Support from the local people has also been great," he said.
"Marathon in high altitude is not easy...especially in a border area like Tawang. It is very rare that we see such an event of international standard," Rijiju, who is also the local MP, said.
Altogether, 2,343 people of different ages and from various regions participated in the maiden Tawang Marathon held at an altitude of 10,000 ft above sea level.
"Organising such an international standard event at a place like Tawang is a challenge. I must compliment the Army and our people also for making this a success," Khandu said, speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the event.
"Now, we have decided to make it an annual affair," he said.
Khandu had registered himself as the first participant of the marathon and completed the 5-km circuit.
The chief minister said the government has already started receiving enquiries from many big companies for sponsorship of the next editions.
On choosing Tawang for the marathon, Khandu said it was done to promote a healthy lifestyle among the people and highlight the need to remain fit.
The marathon was jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government in consultation with and support from CYRUNS Sport LLP, a professional sports event management firm. PTI SSG BDC