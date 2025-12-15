Tax assistant arrested for taking bribe of Rs 50,000 in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Monday arrested a tax assistant in the Commercial Tax Department in Bikaner for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said that the bureau received a complaint alleging that Purushottam Joshi was demanding a bribe in exchange for settling the recovery notice of the complainant.

A team of the ACB team verified the complaint and later laid a trap. Joshi was apprehended while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, he said.

The bribe amount was allegedly taken on behalf of Kali Charan Joshi, a senior assistant who is currently absconding. PTI SDA SKY SKY