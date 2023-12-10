Tax consultant, aide hire goons to kill businessman in Thane; held

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old tax consultant and his accomplice were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a 55-year-old businessman in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the main accused had borrowed Rs 1.5 crore from the victim and didn't want to repay the money.

"The main accused, a tax consultant identified as Bhushan Patil, hired two contract killers who attacked the victim, Satish Patil, with swords and sharp weapons at an isolated spot on Ghodbunder Road on Saturday evening," an official said.

Another arrested accused is identified as Nitin Patil while two killers are on the run.

Bhushan Patil initially tried to mislead police by claiming that he, Nitin, and Satish were attacked by two persons suddenly.

"However, police found discrepancies in his statement. During interrogation, Bhushan admitted to hiring contract killers," the official said.

The main accused convinced the victim to accompany him under some pretext and drove him to an isolated spot where he was fatally attacked.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK