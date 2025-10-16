Tax officer caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe in Nashik by CBI

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a tax officer posted in Nashik Commissionerate for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a representative of a private firm, an official said on Wednesday. According to the CBI, the Superintendent, CGST & Central Excise, Hari Prakash Sharma, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in exchange for not taking any legal action against the businessman in an IGST input matter.

He later reduced the bribe amount to Rs 22 lakh. "It was also alleged that the accused directed the complainant to deliver Rs. five lakh on October 14, 2025 and remaining Rs. 17 lakhs on 17.10.2025," CBI spokesperson said in a statement. The CBI arrested Sharma red-handed taking the bribe outside his office in Nashik on Tuesday. "Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to recovery of Rs 19 lakh in cash and incriminating documents," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS VN VN