Tax official and popular Youtuber found dead in car in Beed; suicide note cites work pressure

Beed, Jan 17 (PTI) A State Tax Officer (STO) with the GST department was found dead inside his car in Maharashtra's Beed district on Saturday, a day after he went missing, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat said a suicide note found in his pocket mentioned work pressure exerted by seniors. Further probe into all aspects of the incident is underway, he added.

Sachin Narayan Jadhavar (35), whose body was found near Kapildharwadi road arch on Dhule-Solapur national highway, was popular as an author and coach for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants. He was widely recognized for his YouTube channel "IM English" that mentored lakhs of students in English grammar and vocabulary.

"Jadhavar, a resident of Shivajinagar area here and a native of Chumb in Barshi tehsil of Solapur district, had left for office on Friday morning but failed to return home at night. Later, his wife filed a missing person's report at the Shivajinagar police station early Saturday morning," another official said.

Police traced his car to a secluded spot near Kapildharwadi road and he was found unresponsive inside, he said, adding the post mortem report will provide clarity on the cause of death.

"We are recording statements of his colleagues and kin in order to reconstruct the timeline of his final hours," the official said.

Jadhavar, with a BSc in Agri Biotech and MA in English, had joined government service in 2012 after clearing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams. He had also authored several reference books for competitive exams and was a frequent guest lecturer at various coaching institutes. PTI COR BNM