Taxi driver drowned after his car falls into canal in Haryana

Palwal, Jul 11 (PTI) A taxi driver drowned after his car fell into the Agra Canal after going out of control on the Palwal-Aligarh road on Wednesday night, said police.

The car was recovered after 12 hours on Thursday morning in a long rescue operation and the police recovered the driver's body from the canal, they added.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Kamal (25), a resident of the Islamabad village in the Palwal district.

According to the police, the car went out of control and fell into the canal while passing through the Kithwadi village around 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

A joint team of police and fire brigade started a rescue operation and it was around 8:00 am on Thursday that the police recovered the body. The car was also pulled out by the rescue team from the canal, said police.

"Only the driver was in the car whose body has been recovered. We handed over the body to his family today after the postmortem," said a senior police officer. PTI COR MNK MNK