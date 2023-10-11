Taxi driver resisting carjack bid dragged by own vehicle in Delhi, dies

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) A 43-year-old taxi driver died after being dragged under the wheels of his own vehicle for several metres while resisting a carjacking attempt on a busy road in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Wednesday.

A video purporting to show the man being dragged under the car on Tuesday has become widely circulated on social media.

The Delhi Police said it received a call about a man's body lying near the NH-8 service road in Vasant Kunj North at 11.30 pm.

The victim has been identified as Bijender, a resident of Faridabad.

The police have registered a murder case in this connection.

It is suspected that the victim was attacked during a robbery bid but the police are trying to piece together the sequence of events, officials said.

The incident is a re-run of the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while she was trapped under a car in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi on new year's day. PTI ALK SLB SZM