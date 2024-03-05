Taxi driver trampled to death by wild elephant in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Mar 5 (PTI) A taxi driver was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Mauni Baba Tiraha on the Rishikesh-Neelkanth motorway here early on Tuesday, police said.

The driver, Satendra (32), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, was sleeping in his vehicle when the elephant attacked it around 5:30 am. As he ran out of his vehicle, he was trampled by the elephant, said Ravi Kumar Saini, Station House Officer, Laxman Jhula police station.

Satendra was admitted to AIIMS here with serious injuries but he died during treatment, the SHO said.