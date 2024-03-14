Taxi driver who robbed Dutch tourist in Odisha arrested after 2 months

Bhubaneswar, Mar 14 (PTI) Odisha police arrested an absconding taxi driver who allegedly robbed a 72-year-old tourist from the Netherlands in January, an officer said on Thursday.

Following the robbery, Anthony Von Arkel had to stay at a shelter home for beggars for over a month before the state government rescued him and provided food and accommodation.

The driver, who was absconding after allegedly robbing the tourist on the way from Bhubaneswar to Bhitarkanika on January 9, was arrested on Wednesday, Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said.

With the help of the Puri administration, Anthony began his return journey from Puri on Thursday.

He will go to Nagpur in Maharashtra, from where he will return to the Netherlands via Qatar on March 15, officials said.

“I am very grateful to the government, media and social activists, who helped me. The government has provided me with food and accommodation,” the tourist told media persons before leaving for Maharashtra on Thursday.

Arkel had gone to Bhubaneswar from Puri in a taxi to exchange foreign currency on January 9. During his onward journey to Bhitarkanika, the driver robbed him of his money and other valuables when he stepped out of the car to relieve himself, the tourist alleged.

With very little money in hand, Arkel had to stay in a shelter home for beggars from January 25 to March 1.

After the news was published in different media houses, the Puri district administration rescued the tourist and provided him with food and accommodation.

Puri district Information and Public Relations Officer Santosh Sethi said the Dutch tourist was under government care for the last two weeks and all steps are being taken for his safe return. PTI BBM NN