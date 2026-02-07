Taxi drivers protest in Delhi; demand regulation, ban on bike taxis

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) App-based cab drivers and conventional cab drivers on Saturday held a protest at Jantar Mantar, pressing for the regulation of the sector and a ban on bike taxis.

Several taxi drivers' unions, under the banner of the Rashtriya Driver Sanyukta Morcha Samiti and the All Delhi Auto Taxi Congress Union, participated in the protest, raising concerns over pricing, policy and the use of private vehicles as taxis.

"We have a list of demands that we want to submit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. There should be a Rashtriya Chalak Ayog for the welfare of drivers, private bike taxis should be banned immediately across the country, and surge pricing on app-based platforms should be addressed, as the drivers do not get any benefit out of it, but people think drivers are making money," Kishan Verma, president of All Delhi Auto Taxi Congress Union, said.

The protesters also demanded a ban on the use of private vehicles as taxis, alleging it was affecting the livelihoods of licensed drivers. PTI SSM HIG HIG