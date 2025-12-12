Taxi operators are Goa's brand ambassadors: Kejriwal

Panaji, Dec 12 (PTI) Terming taxi operators "brand ambassadors" of tourism in Goa, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused successive governments of creating hurdles in their way of earning honest livelihood.

Kejriwal, who is in the coastal state to campaign for the December 20 Zilla Panchayat elections, was speaking at a public meeting in South Goa in the presence of party leader Atishi Marlena.

"Whichever government that comes to power forces taxi drivers to take the wrong way and then harasses them," he said, assuring that an AAP government in Goa will ensure that they can earn an honest living.

He wanted to have a "heart-to-heart" conversation with taxi operators, Kejriwal said, adding that taxi stands are part of Goan culture and taxi operators are "brand ambassadors of Goa's tourism industry." The former Delhi chief minister also praised AAP MLA Venzy Viegas for being the only legislator "who takes up the issues of taxi operators in the Goa assembly." Alleged overcharging by taxi drivers and their opposition to aggregator app-based cabs have been longstanding issues in Goa's tourism-driven economy. PTI RPS KRK