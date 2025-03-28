Taxi service will be run by cooperative, not by govt: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday said a taxi service will be run by a cooperative organisation and not by the government.

Replying to the discussion on Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha earlier on Wednesday, Shah said that in near future, a cooperative taxi service will be started in which registration of two wheelers, taxis, rickshaws and four wheelers will be possible and the profit will go directly to the driver.

The taxi service is expected to be like Uber and Ola.

"A cooperative organisation will be formed which will provide this taxi service and its profit will go directly to the drivers. It is the role of cooperation, not the government. The government will not engage in any business," he said at the 'Times Now Summit 2025'.

Based on principles of "Sahakar se Samriddhi", a taxi service cooperative will be formed by willing taxi drivers and the management will rest with the members of such society, according to an official statement.

The objective of this initiative is to ensure democratic management by active participation of all members and to ensure that maximum profit earned by such cooperative taxi society is distributed equitably among the taxi drivers, who will be members of that society.

Such an initiative will lead to overall prosperity and improve the income, working conditions and standard of living for such taxi drivers/members of the cooperative society while providing better services to the consumers.

'Sahakar' or cooperation is a concept where a group of people voluntarily come together and form a cooperative society or 'sahakari' society based on mutual benefit and common economic interest, the statement said.

Sahakari models of economic cooperation have been found to be more fruitful for its members, being more equitable and resulting in inclusive growth for all, like in the case of Amul, it said.

The government has promoted and assisted Startups and other enterprises in the past for equitable and inclusive growth of the nation. India is home to over eight lakh cooperative societies, serving nearly 30 crore members across 30 different sectors.

These cooperatives play a crucial role in promoting self-reliance, financial inclusion and rural development, particularly in agriculture, dairy, fisheries, banking, housing, consumer services, labour, sugar etc.

These cooperatives compete in the market alongside other players, including private enterprises.

The cooperatives are registered under the cooperative laws of the respective state/UT and societies which work in multiple states/UTs and are registered under the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act.