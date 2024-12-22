TB elimination campaign: 15,831 persons screened in Goa, says health minister

Panaji, Dec 22 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said the state is fully prepared to fight tuberculosis and has screened more than 15,800 persons as part of the nationwide campaign against the elimination of TB.

Advertisment

The 100-day 'TB Mukt Bharat' campaign was launched on December 7 and will culminate on March 17, 2025.

In a post on X on Saturday, Rane said advanced tools, including hand-held X-ray machines and AI-driven X-ray technology are being utilised to ensure early and accurate diagnosis of TB.

"Glad to share that Goa is fully prepared to #FightTB on a massive scale aligning with Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of #TBMuktaBharat. Under the 100 Days Intensified TB Elimination Campaign which has been launched across both districts of the state, key measures are being implemented to eliminate TB." A total of 15,831 persons from the vulnerable population of 3,47,042 have already been screened with 7,526 referred for X-rays and 951 for NAAT testing, he said.

Advertisment

The Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) is a powerful tool for diagnosing tuberculosis (TB) and determining drug resistance.

"With 270 Nikshay Shivirs conducted and two Nikshay Vahans operationalised, the campaign is reaching a large number of people," Rane said.

The minister said the differentiated TB care has been provided to 210 patients currently undergoing treatment, while 134 food baskets have been distributed to support their nutritional needs.

Advertisment

"Also, 50 new TB cases have been identified during this campaign underpinning the need for early diagnosis and treatment," he said.

To further enhance the campaign's impact, efforts will be made to engage youth and raise awareness among vulnerable sections of the population, Rane said.

"We are looking to rope in influential personalities and organisations such as CII and FICCI to join the cause. The public-private partnerships will also be prioritized for critical initiatives like procuring NAAT machines," he said.

Advertisment

"At-risk areas will be targeted with a strong emphasis on weekly monitoring to ensure every aspect of the campaign is addressed effectively," the minister said.

Rane said he was grateful to Union Health Minister J P Nadda for inspiring them to work zealously towards eradicating TB.

"His appreciation of my suggestion to link the WCD and Health Departments underpins the important role of Anganwadi workers in intensifying awareness efforts in rural areas," he added. PTI RPS GK GK