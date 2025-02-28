TB elimination campaign reaches 34 villages in Nagaland’s capital

Kohima, Feb 28 (PTI) In an effort to create awareness about early detection and treatment of Tuberculosis (TB), a team from Kohima district TB Centre has covered 34 villages in Nagaland’s capital.

The team conducted on-the-spot X-rays of lungs to identify suspected cases, besides providing free medical consultations and checking blood pressure, blood sugar, and hepatitis B & C to the villagers, said Kohima District TB Officer Dr Chibenthung Kithan. He said that the initiative aims to detect TB cases for early treatment and also to prevent new cases in the villages.

At the campaign, Kithan told the villagers about the 12-dose TB preventive treatment, which is provided free of cost for three months.

The district health officer also asked the ASHA and Anganwadi workers to cooperate with the health centres in spreading awareness about the timely detection of TB and its treatment so as to reduce stigma and ultimately lead towards making the state capital TB free.

Kithan said that so far the health centre has covered around 34 villages in Kohima district while efforts will continue to reach the remaining villages. PTI NBS NN