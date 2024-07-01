'TB-free' campaign begins in 9,000 gram panchayats in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) The third phase of 'TB-Free Gram Panchayat Abhiyan' started from Monday in more than 9,000 gram panchayats of Rajasthan, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh said special activities, community participation and public awareness programmes will be organised as part of the campaign being held under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program. In a statement, Singh said that the third phase of 'TB Free Gram Panchayat Abhiyan' was started in 9,325 gram panchayats from Monday.

She said that the campaign was organised in 7,700 gram panchayats in 2023. Out of these, 622 gram panchayats have been declared "TB-free" by the Government of India.

She said that to achieve the target of making Rajasthan a "TB-free" state by 2025, the medical department will run the campaign from July 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

During the campaign, ASHA and health workers will look for potential TB patients by going door to door twice a year, Singh added.