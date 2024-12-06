TB patient commits suicide at hospital in UP's Budaun, family alleges negligence

Budaun (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old tuberculosis patient admitted to the Government Medical College here allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the window of his room on fourth-floor on Friday, police said.

According to hospital authorities, Subhash, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, committed suicide because of shock, however his father alleged negligence by the hospital staff.

Dr. Neha, Principal in-charge of the medical college, said Subhash had been suffering from tuberculosis for eight months and was admitted on December 4 around 5 pm.

He was admitted to there earlier as well but left the treatment midway, she said.

The principal in-charge said that when his health deteriorated, his family brought him back for treatment.

Neha said that the incident happened shortly after another patient, who was admitted to Subhash's ward at 3 am on Friday, died of heart attack.

Staff nurses who were present tried to give the patient CPR but could not save him, she said.

Following the death of the neighbouring patient, Subhash was disturbed and at 8:40 am on Friday, when his father went to the medicine counter, he opened the ward's window and jumped down, Neha said.

A ward boy, who was present at the spot, tried to stop him but he pushed him out of the way, the principal in-charge said.

The doctor said that Subhash had fractures in his head and both his hands and legs, because of which he died.

Meanwhile, Kishan Pal, Subhash's father has blamed the medical college staff for his son's death.

He said that his son kept complaining of difficulty in breathing and chest pain throughout the night, but none of the medical staff listened to him.

He also pleaded with the staff present in the ward, but the staff kept sleeping and did not come to give medicine. Frustrated, Subhash opened the window of the ward and jumped, leading to his death.

However, the principal in-charge denied any negligence on the part of the medical college staff or any doctor. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ