TDB begins distribution of gold lockets of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala

Sabarimala (Kerala), Apr 14 (PTI) The distribution of gold lockets with images of Lord Ayyappa, brought out by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), began at the Sabarimala Temple on Monday, the auspicious Vishu day.

State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan launched the distribution of the lockets, kept at the sanctum sanctorum, among devotees who booked for them via online.

The official inauguration was held beneath the "kodimaram" on the Sannidhanam (the temple complex) by 6.30 AM, a TDB statement said.

With this, a long-drawn demand of Lord Ayyappa devotees has been fulfilled, it said.

An Andhra Pradesh native, who booked via online, received the first locket from the minister. After that, Sabarimala tantri (head priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru, TDB president P S Prashant and board member A Ajikumar distributed lockets to the rest of the devotees.

The Ayyappa lockets were prepared in different weights-two gram, four gram and eight gram, the TDB said.

The price of a two-gram gold locket is Rs 19,300, a four gram gold locket is Rs 38,600 and a gold locket weighing eight gram is priced at Rs 77,200, it said.

A total of 100 devotees have already booked the lockets within two days of the opening of the booking, the TDB statement added.