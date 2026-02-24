TDB giving little priority to welfare of cattle donated to Vaikom temple: Kerala HC

Kochi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the TDB was giving little priority to the welfare of cows and bulls at the Vaikom Mahadeva temple in Kottayam district and expressed shock that some animals had died of starvation.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar issued several directions to the Travancore Devaswom Board for the maintenance and upkeep of the temple’s ‘gosala’ (cowshed) and its cattle.

The directions included designating an Administrative Officer of the Vaikom group for gosala management, carrying out necessary repairs, providing separate feeding spaces for bulls and cows, ensuring proper hygiene, drainage, and ventilation, and arranging adequate food for the cattle.

The court also directed that a full-time cowherd (gopalakan) be appointed and that a separate bank account be opened for the protection and maintenance of gosalas under TDB control.

The bench ordered that the directions be implemented within three months and warned that any lapse by the Board or designated officer would be viewed seriously.

It added that the Board “may prepare a comprehensive master plan for the establishment and maintenance of gosalas in and around the temples of Lord Siva, utilising its own funds, collections from devotees in a separate account, and corporate or other sponsorships.” The observations and directions arose from a plea by Kochi resident M. Muraleedharan, who alleged a lack of proper maintenance of the Vaikom temple gosala.

Muraleedharan said two bulls and six cows were being kept in poor condition and sought the urgent appointment of an experienced full-time cowherd.

After reviewing photographs submitted by the petitioner, the court noted they depicted “the sad plight of the poor animals, who were donated by devotees to the temple with utmost respect to the deity through a ritual called ‘nadayiruthal’.” The bench said, “The Travancore Devaswom Board is giving little priority to the welfare of these animals. It is shocking and disturbing that some cows died due to starvation, and there is nobody in the Devaswom to look after them.” The assistant Devaswom Commissioner told the court that TDB had increased fodder charges from Rs 150 to Rs 250 per animal and would take a decision on appointing a cowherd for maintenance.

The Board said it plans to keep one bull symbolically at the Vaikom temple gosala and transfer the rest to the Kalikavu Bull Protection Centre in Ettumanoor. Repairs and maintenance work at Kalikavu will be completed within three months.

The bench disposed of the matter, directing the Board to file a compliance report before May 25. PTI HMP SSK