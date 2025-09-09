TDB rejects reports on Sabarimala Dwarapalaka idols sent to Chennai without approval

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (PTI) The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Tuesday rejected media reports claiming that the golden Dwarapalaka idols on either side of the sreekovil at Sabarimala temple had been detached and transported to Chennai for repair without prior permission.

In a statement, TDB president P S Prasanth said such reports were baseless and clarified that it was the copper plates fitted above both Dwarapalaka idols that had been taken to Chennai, with the consent of the temple tantri and the board, for necessary repair.

The copper plates, which are painted in gold, were transported to the same institution in Chennai that had originally made and dedicated them to the temple, he said.

According to Prasanth, the plates were carried in a secure vehicle by the Devaswom Commissioner (who also holds responsibility for the thiruvabharanam), the Sabarimala administrative officer, the assistant executive officer, the Devaswom goldsmith, a vigilance police sub-inspector, two Devaswom vigilance policemen, two Devaswom guards, and a representative of the sponsor who had originally offered the idols to the temple.

He added that there had also been a tantric recommendation to repair the plates as well as the sacred sopana steps.

All expenses for repairing the plates are being borne by the sponsor, Prasanth said.

Slamming attempts to stir controversy over the issue, Prasanth alleged that it was an effort to defame the TDB-organised Global Ayyappa Sangamam, which is being held at Pamba on September 20.