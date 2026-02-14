TDB says 'false propaganda' over Ayyappa Sangamam audit report 'regrettable'

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (PTI) The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Saturday dismissed media reports regarding the audit findings of the recent Global Ayyappa Sangamam and rejected such reports as "factually incorrect and baseless".

It also accused certain media outlets of "indulging in false propaganda" on the event's spending.

The Sangamam was organised on September 20, 2025, at Pamba as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the TDB, the apex temple body which manages hundreds of shrines, including the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

"It is regrettable that false propaganda is being spread regarding the audit report of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. They are painful and contrary to facts... Completely baseless allegations are being circulated," the Board said.

In a statement, the TDB clarified that neither the Devaswom audit report nor the report submitted by the Special Commissioner before the High Court contained any reference to expenditure incurred for purchasing a cot for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who attended the Sangamam.

“It is surprising how such a news report was circulated,” the Board said, adding that an amount of Rs 3,83,439 was allocated under the head “Furniture and Miscellaneous Items for Existing Office Complex and Guest House” in an estimate submitted on November 4, 2025, for admissible expenses.

Any item purchased for the Devaswom Guest House remains the property of the Devaswom, it said, terming as “misinterpretation” the media reports that Rs one lakh was spent to buy a cot for the CM.

The Board said the renovation works at the Pamba Guest House — which accommodates Union Ministers and judges of higher courts — were wrongly portrayed in some media reports as a special arrangement for the CM.

Regarding the musical performance at the event, the Board said "Nandagovindam Bhajans", a prominent convert group, was initially approached but declined due to their prior commitments.

Subsequently, musician Ishaan Dev was engaged and led a performance involving over 25 artistes and more than 10 technicians.

The Board clarified that the audit report’s reference to payment to "Nandagovindam Bhajans" was an inadvertent error arising from a statement submitted by the event management agency.

The payment was credited to Ishaan Dev’s account, it said.

The Board further said it had appointed the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC), a Centre of Excellence under the Kerala Academy for Skills Development, as the event management agency for conducting the Sangamam.

A total of Rs five crore, allocated under the 2025-26 budget head “Religious Convention & Discourse”, was deposited into a special savings account opened at Dhanlaxmi Bank, to ensure that delays in sponsorship funds did not affect the programme, it added.

From this, Rs three crore was given to IIIC as an advance amount. In addition, Rs 12,76,440 was paid to hotels for accommodation and Rs 15,25,424 towards GST.

According to the Board, sponsorship of Rs three crore has so far been received — Rs two crore (excluding GST) from Dhanlaxmi Bank and Rs one crore (including GST) from Kerala Bank.

The TDB, in the statement, also said that the Adani Group had offered Rs one crore.

Reports that appeared in a section of media claiming that the amount taken from the Devaswom fund had not been redeposited are factually incorrect, it said.

The Board also rejected allegations that food expenses were inflated on the concluding day of the Sangamam.

The TDB further claimed that food was provided not only to invitees but also Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala, daily wage workers and dolly workers at Pamba, and that more than double the estimated number of people were served.

The audit report was submitted within the time limit fixed by the High Court, and certain discrepancies would be rectified after detailed verification, it added.

The issues will be discussed at the Board meeting scheduled on February 17, the TDB statement said, asserting that the Sangamam was neither wasteful nor unnecessary but a “significant initiative” aimed at taking the glory of Sabarimala to a global audience.

The TDB's clarification came two days after the Kerala High Court had said there were several issues and "serious inconsistencies" in the audit report of the Global Ayyappa Sangam.

The court has sought "explanations and clarifications" from the TDB and the Kerala State Audit Department regarding the inconsistencies. PTI LGK ROH