TDB to set up solar power plant in Sabarimala

Sabarimala, Jan 19 (PTI) The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will set up a solar energy plant with technical support from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), renowned for becoming the world’s first airport fully powered by solar power.

Advertisment

According to officials, the TDB authorities held a meeting with CIAL Managing Director S Suhas in this regard at Sannidhanam on Sunday.

"We had a preliminary discussion," TDB president P S Prasanth said.

CIAL is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) and offering technical guidance for the initiative, he added.

Advertisment

The TDB plans to set up the solar plant using CSR funds, Prasanth told the media after the meeting.

The distribution and transmission of electricity in the Sabarimala pilgrimage area is currently handled by the state-owned Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

According to the TDB officials, the board spends approximately Rs 15 crore annually on electricity bills, and the proposed solar plant is expected to significantly reduce this expense.

Advertisment

Suhas said that the airport company has begun activities to establish a solar power plant at Sabarimala without charging any consultancy fee, as part of its social responsibility.

"The consultancy process will be completed within two months," he added.

CIAL launched its solar energy journey in 2013 with a 100kWp pilot project.

Advertisment

Further expanding its capacity in phases, it achieved the milestone of becoming the world’s first fully solar-powered airport by 2015, with an installed capacity of 13.1MWp.

Currently, CIAL has a total installed solar capacity of 50MWp. PTI ARM ARM KH