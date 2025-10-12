TDB vigilance report puts 2019 board under scanner over Sabarimala gold loss

Kochi, Oct 12 (PTI) TDB vigilance report on the missing gold from the Sabarimala Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) has put the 2019 board under the scanner.

The report, based on which the Kerala High Court directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a detailed probe, stated that it was unlikely the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols could have been taken to Chennai for electroplating without the knowledge of the then board members.

According to the report, the Travancore Devaswom manual clearly stipulates that any work involving the use or handling of valuables belonging to the Devaswom must be carried out within its premises and in the presence of a responsible officer of the department.

It also mandates that the making or repair of thiruvabharanams (sacred ornaments) should, as far as possible, be done under the immediate supervision of the Assistant Commissioner, the report said.

The vigilance report noted that this rule was violated when the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka idols were handed over to sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty on July 20, 2019.

The plates were later taken to Smart Creations in Chennai and brought back 49 days later.

"It is not possible to consider that the board authorities were unaware of the illegal act by the officials. It is also unlikely that officials carried out this act on their own. It should be investigated whether there was pressure or direction from board members," the report stated.

The vigilance further noted that sending the gold-clad plates outside Sabarimala constituted "a serious lapse on the part of the 2019 board" and recommended strict action.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader A Padmakumar, who served as Travancore Devaswom Board president in 2019, denied any wrongdoing.

"Let the truth come out. Let the lapses, if any, be exposed. I will cooperate with the investigation," he said.

He also alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to single him out.

"Why is only the 2017–19 board being asked to answer all the questions? These issues did not begin and end with that board. The truth will soon come out," Padmakumar said.