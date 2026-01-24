TDB vigilance to probe allegation of film shooting at Sabarimala temple

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 24 (PTI) The Vigilance wing of the TDB will investigate an allegation of film shooting at the Sabarimala temple here, officials said on Saturday.

The probe to be conducted following a complaint alleging that Malayalam film director Anuraj Manohar carried out videography in the prohibited Sannidhanam area of the Lord Ayyappa temple on the day of the Makaravilakku festival.

A Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) spokesperson told PTI that Manohar had approached the board seeking permission for videography.

“However, the permission was denied. Only media persons are permitted after issuing accreditation, which is completed before the Sabarimala pilgrimage season,” he said.

The spokesperson said that whenever such matters come to the board’s attention, the TDB Vigilance wing initiates an investigation.

TDB Vigilance and Security Wing Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar V told PTI that a complaint has been received in the matter.

“We will start the investigation as a complaint is received. We don’t know where the director did the film shooting,” he said.

Meanwhile, director Manohar told television news channels that the videography was not carried out in the Sannidhanam but in the Pampa.

He said he had approached the TDB seeking permission for videography as part of a film project at the Sannidhanam, but the request was denied.

The TDB has prohibited any videography or film shooting at the Sannidhanam without prior permission. PTI TBA TBA ADB