TDB will examine if Kandararu Rajeevaru should continue as Sabarimala tantri: Board member

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) The TDB will examine whether Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru should continue in his position as chief priest in view of the allegations against him in connection with the misappropriation of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine, a member of the Board said on Saturday.

Advocate P D Santhosh Kumar, member-II of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), told a TV channel here that as the tantri stands accused in the matter, it needs to be examined if he can continue in that role as it may create concerns among devotees.

The Board will also consider the Kerala High Court's view before taking a decision, Kumar said.

He further said that the Board was always with the devotees and would always take a stand that protects their beliefs and ensures the development of Sabarimala.

Rajeevaru is the 16th accused in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the 13th accused in the case pertaining to the loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the cases, has alleged that he was aware that gold-clad plates were removed from the Sabarimala temple without completing prescribed procedures and failed to report the matter to the concerned authorities in 2019. PTI HMP KH